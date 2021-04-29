BoringDAO (BOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.64 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for $693.27 or 0.01279715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $59.64 million and $3.05 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.41 or 0.00820338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00096040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.45 or 0.07713033 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,025 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

