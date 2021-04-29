Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 145,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,324. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Insiders sold a total of 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

