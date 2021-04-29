Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$255.00 at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BYD. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$256.20.

TSE:BYD traded down C$2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$226.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,910. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$225.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$219.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5399996 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

