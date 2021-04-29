BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

BP has decreased its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BP has a payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BP to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

Shares of BP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 11,610,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,645,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

