Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $18.38 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

AXP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.60. 66,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $153.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

