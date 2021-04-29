Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $23.02 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 382,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,789. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $205.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

