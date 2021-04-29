Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

BAK stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. Braskem has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 21.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

