Bridge Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $877.00 (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Bridge Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Protocol has a total market cap of $483,800.29 and approximately $877.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bridge Protocol Coin Profile

Bridge Protocol (CRYPTO:BRDG) is a coin. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 coins. Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol. The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Protocol is a digitalization platform for sensitive personal information. A user can digitize their identity with the Bridge Passport; but that is only the beginning. Comprehensive compliance checks through trusted verifiers are creating a new standard in verification. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Protocol

