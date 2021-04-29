Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.26 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.540 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCOV. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

BCOV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 274,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,186. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $782.82 million, a P/E ratio of -52.57, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

