Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $85.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Shares of EAT opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

