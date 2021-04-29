Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.35. 18,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

