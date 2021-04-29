Brio Consultants LLC Buys 2,129 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,242. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $98.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

