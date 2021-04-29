Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BRMK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.