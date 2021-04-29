Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $8.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $2,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $6,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

BBBY opened at $26.21 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

