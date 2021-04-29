Brokerages Anticipate Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.12). Boingo Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIFI. Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock remained flat at $$13.96 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,672. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $624.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $8,965,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 423,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 127,641 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 432,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 113,224 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 107,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

