Brokerages Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce $4.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.12 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $17.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $17.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.70 billion to $18.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,756,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $93.63 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

