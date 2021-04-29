Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Post $1.36 EPS

Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Consolidated Edison reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.78. 6,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,998. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after buying an additional 458,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after buying an additional 300,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

