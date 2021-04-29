Brokerages Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.10. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MSA stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $160.44. 2,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,544. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average is $153.60. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $101.99 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In related news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.