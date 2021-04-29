Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Announce $6.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce $6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.79. SVB Financial Group posted earnings of $4.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $27.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.56 to $33.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $26.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.95 to $38.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total transaction of $2,472,851.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB traded up $8.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.05. 13,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,112. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $585.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $516.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

