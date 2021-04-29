Brokerages Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.61.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,662,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,761 shares of company stock worth $4,632,046 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 621,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.02. 12,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

