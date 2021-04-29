Brokerages Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $754.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to post sales of $754.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $738.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $783.00 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $554.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 54.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 43.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $113.87. 17,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.65. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $116.47.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

