Brokerages Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.49. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

