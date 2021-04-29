Brokerages Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,705. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $62.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.