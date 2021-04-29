Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to post earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.53 and the highest is $3.65. Roper Technologies posted earnings of $2.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $15.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $16.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.51 on Thursday, reaching $445.85. The company had a trading volume of 297,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $412.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $332.76 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

