Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $700,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBLT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.98. 1,473,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,423. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $95.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

