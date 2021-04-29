Brokerages Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Price Target at $50.30

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.30.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.60. 11,528,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,990,020. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

