Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) PT at $42.88

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUBO. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of FUBO opened at $21.78 on Monday. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.