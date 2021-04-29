Brokerages Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) PT at $14.97

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.97.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 287,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,706. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

