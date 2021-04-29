Brokerages Set IMI plc (LON:IMI) Target Price at GBX 1,240.42

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,240.42 ($16.21).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get IMI alerts:

In related news, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of IMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total transaction of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Also, insider Ajai Puri bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,131.

Shares of LON:IMI traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,591 ($20.79). The stock had a trading volume of 500,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,348.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,234.87. The stock has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 25.56. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 771.50 ($10.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,613 ($21.07).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.