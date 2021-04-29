Brokerages Set J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target at $122.15

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

J2 Global stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.47. 3,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,443. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in J2 Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in J2 Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

