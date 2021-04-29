Brokerages Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target at $121.50

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in JOYY by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth $4,420,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOYY stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,905. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44. JOYY has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The company had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

