Brokerages Set Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Target Price at GBX 184

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 184 ($2.40).

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of LON MRO traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 163.60 ($2.14). 6,355,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,351,131. The company has a market capitalization of £7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.04. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 78.18 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 172.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

