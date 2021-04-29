Brokerages Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Price Target at $59.14

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.43. 3,116,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,995. MetLife has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,706,000 after buying an additional 45,935 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in MetLife by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.