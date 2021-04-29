Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT at $78.25

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 554,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,173,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,470,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $68.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.