Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Price Target at $83.23

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $108.05 on Monday. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Trex by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Trex by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

