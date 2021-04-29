Brokerages Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Price Target at $229.30

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.22.

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,047. Waters has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $309.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.69.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

