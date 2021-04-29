Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Community Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Community in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCCO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of FCCO opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Community by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Community by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

