Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.11.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,637. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

