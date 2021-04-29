Bryan R. Martin Sells 509 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $17,321.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,864.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE EGHT opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,872,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,832,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

