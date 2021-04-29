BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys New Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $55.91.

