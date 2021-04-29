BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $233,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $613.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $562.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.56 and a 52 week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.77.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

