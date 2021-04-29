BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $681,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $118.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

