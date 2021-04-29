BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $287.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $292.49. The company has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

