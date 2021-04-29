BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Bunge were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,570,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bunge by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $92,182,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Bunge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

