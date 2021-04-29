BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.17 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $97.17 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00005570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00062832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00280608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.50 or 0.01099515 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00718584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,676.56 or 1.00116224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

