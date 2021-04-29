Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.80

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.80 and last traded at $50.31, with a volume of 20808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

