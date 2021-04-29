Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

BZLFY stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.00. 17,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

