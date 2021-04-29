Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BVRDF. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

BVRDF opened at $30.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

