Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Hits New 1-Year High at $866.00

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 866 ($11.31) and last traded at GBX 862.50 ($11.27), with a volume of 463025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840.50 ($10.98).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Burford Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 681.40 ($8.90).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 687.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 688.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.04.

About Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

