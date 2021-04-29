Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the March 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 246.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Shares of BZZUF remained flat at $$27.12 during midday trading on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.